Consultants appointed for Bakerloo Line extension studies

Transport for London (TfL) is planning to extend the Bakerloo tube line south from Elephant & Castle to Lewisham, with new stations as Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, New Cross Gate, Lewisham.

Subject to planning and funding, the new line could be running by 2040, according to TfL. Aecom and WWP will carry out an eight-month feasibility study for TfL into the proposed four new stations.

WWP is lead architect for the project and will focus the design aspects of the study. Aecom will be responsible for all engineering matters, including civil, structural, mechanical and geotechnical engineering, as well as stakeholder engagement and consent.

WWP has also appointed London Bridge Associates (LBA) to provide specialist constructability and fire safety input for the study.

The two firms have worked together before on several station design schemes, including the Elizabeth Line’s Paddington station and the Crossrail 2 proposal in the UK, along with the Melbourne Metro Rail project in Australia.

