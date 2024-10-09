Consultants explore Shetland links

Cowi, Stantec and Mott MacDonald are undertaking a study of the transport needs of the Shetland archipelago for the next 30 years.

The project, commissioned by the Shetland Islands Council, aims to explore the potential benefits and challenges of different transport options, including both improved ferry services and new bridges.

Shetland is the northernmost region of the United Kingdom, 110 miles north of the tip of mainland Scotland and 140 miles west of Norway.

There are four islands already joined to the Shetland mainland by bridges: East Burra, West Burra, Trondra, and Muckle Roe. There is also a bridge from Housay to Bruray.

The consultants will explore the comparative merits of different ferry and fixed link options for serving island communities. Cowi’s role is specifically focused on the fixed link element, and encompasses geological assessments, environmental impact considerations, engineering challenges, and economic analyses. The aim of Cowi’s element of the study is to provide Shetland Islands Council with an understanding of the technical and financial implications of building bridges.

Stantec director of transport planning Stephen Canning said: “For island communities across Shetland, the future of connectivity is a fundamental concern. The ability to access employment, services, and leisure opportunities on Shetland mainland; move high value goods; and facilitate travel to and service delivery in the islands requires a high-quality and resilient inter-island transport network.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk