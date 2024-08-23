Consultants picked for DWP estate

WSP, Mace and Aecom have been appointed to deliver the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) estate capital projects and workplace transformation programme across England, Wales, and Scotland.

Under the four-year national framework, the three firms will carry out projects aimed at modernising operations and reducing the department’s carbon footprint.

WSP will be supported by Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB).

The WSP estate includes more than 1,000 buildings – the largest commercial estate within the government – including Jobcentre offices, health assessment centres and back offices.

Three days after the general election, new chancellor Rachel Reeves told the House of Commons: “We have committed ourselves to back-office efficiency savings of 2% in all government departments, and a reining in of consultancy and government communications spending. Those things got out of hand under the last government, and we will rein them in.”

