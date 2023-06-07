Consultants sign for defence estate work

At the contract signing are Major General Richard Clements, James Simonds (Tetra Tech), Mark Langdale (Arcadis), defence minister Baroness Goldie, Jason Millet (Mace) Andy Harley (Aecom), and MoD director of infrastructure Sherin Aminossehe

Aecom, Arcadis, Tetra Tech and the MTA consortium (Mace, Turner & Townsend and Atkins) will provide technical oversight to the strategic alliance contract that was signed with seven contractors last month.

As previously reported, the contractors are:

Galliford Try Construction

ISG Construction

John Graham Construction

Kier Construction

Laing O’Rourke Delivery

Lendlease Construction (Europe)

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure.

Defence minister Baroness Goldie said: “The estate optimisation portfolio is fundamental to the future of defence. From service, and family living accommodation, to specialist facilities such as hangars, command headquarters and medical facilities, this is the largest and most ambitious Defence infrastructure investment portfolio that we have as a department. At the heart of this is making life better for our people.

“I am proud of the hard work that has gone into establishing these two contracts which are central to this programme’s successful delivery. This is a once in a generation opportunity to deliver significant change, and I for one am delighted to sign on the dotted line.”

