Consultants sign new deal for nuclear decommissioning work

An alliance of Mace Consult, AtkinsRealis, Gleeds team and i3Works will provide project management, programme management and project controls services as part of a four-year framework with the NDA.

Mace, AtkinsRealis (the new name for SNC-Lavalin) and Gleeds have been working with the NDA for the past two years through a framework, and Bristol-based project management consultant i3Works has now joined the team.

Priorities for the NDA include dealing with its sites’ most hazardous materials, spent fuel, nuclear materials and radioactive waste. Once the waste management has been tackled, focus can turn to the dismantling and demolition of redundant nuclear facilities.

Rachel O’Donnell, Mace Consult’s director for nuclear and energy, said: “The size, scale and importance of the UK’s nuclear decommissioning challenge means that we need the best and brightest minds on the case. This alliance of consultancy firms not only presents a talent pool of over 4,000 suitably qualified people, but draws on a longstanding relationship with the NDA – meaning a deep understanding of its needs and opportunities – and offers access to a diverse knowledge bank of wider industry-leading construction and consultancy best practice.”

Gleeds head of energy Andy Ellis said: “The NDA has made important progress towards its mission to clean up and decommission the UK’s civil nuclear sites. Its assets are of national strategic importance and cost billions of pounds per year to manage. It is vital that the NDA can rely on its supply chain to work collaboratively as client-side advisors, and offer best in class P&PM support to drive forward it’s mission to decommission sites safely, securely and cost-effectively, boosting value for money for the UK taxpayer.”

