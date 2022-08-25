Consulting engineer opens Liverpool office

Rodgers Leask’s Liverpool squad (left to right) Abbie Butler, Gavin Briscoe, Chris Pollett and Daniel Cahill

Rodgers Leask began in a single office in Derby in 1984 and now offers structural, civil, geo-environmental and transport planning services across a range of sectors nationwide.

The new Liverpool office is headed by divisional director Chris Pollett.

“Having worked in Liverpool earlier in my career, I'm proud and excited to be leading our latest expansion,” he said. “I feel that there is a gap in the market that will allow us to offer something different for developers, contractors and architects, although we already have many existing relationships that we’re looking forward to reigniting in this great city.

“Among the range of sectors we work in, industrial and logistics is particularly buoyant in the northwest and there is a busy housing market – both of which are increasing client demand for our support and expertise. We’re situated in a prominent location in the centre of Liverpool and our experts will be contributing to projects in close proximity as well as in the surrounding areas.”

Joining Chris Pollett in the Liverpool team are principal engineer Gavin Briscoe, senior engineer Daniel Cahill and technician Abbie Butler.

The firm currently has 90 staff across its offices in Derby, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol and now Liverpool.

Managing director Paul Spencer said: “It’s very promising times for the business. Having a base in Liverpool will allow us to provide our new and existing clients with an even better service – a growth approach that has worked for us elsewhere in the country.

“It’s important to us that we choose the right locations for expansion and in Liverpool we’re confident it has the right credentials. For example, strong local universities offering good engineering degrees give us a platform to support and attract graduates in entering the industry. While the ongoing regeneration agenda and increasing investment gives us confidence that improvement to important elements of the city, like transport links, can be replicated in other areas of infrastructure.”

