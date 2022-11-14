Consulting engineer sets up geotechnical service

RWO’s new geotechnical team of Chris Rudd (right) and Angela Baird

RWO, which has offices in Newcastle and Leeds, is now offering ground investigation services including phase one desk studies, geotechnical assessment of soils and rock, contaminated land assessments, mining risk assessment, slope stability assessment and remediation advice.

The geotechnical department, headed by geo-environmental engineer Chris Rudd, is based at a new office in Stokesley, North Yorkshire. It is recruiting additional specialist engineers and technicians to meet demand.

RWO managing director Ross Oakley said: “We are really excited to launch our geotechnical engineering capabilities, which will complement our technical and advisory service arms. It’s a great advantage to our clients to have access to cost effective geotechnical services as well as structural and engineering support from the same company.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of building a highly skilled, well-resourced and dedicated team to meet the client needs as the firm moves ahead in the coming months despite the challenging economic conditions,” he said. “We see opportunities across the UK as construction and the new homes sector continue to invest, with some great projects coming online.”

RWO also provides planning, flood risk analysis, design work and local authority sewage adoption agreements among a range of engineering support for house-builders and construction and infrastructure projects.

