Contact award helps GMI build Teesside presence

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen (left) and GMI northeast divisional manager Gary Oates mark the opening of the company's new Stockton office

Announcement of the contract award coincided with visit by Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen to opened GMI’s new northeast regional headquarters in Stockton-on-Tees.

GMI will begin work next month on a 25,000 sq ft unit on the south side of the airport. Three further units are due to be constructed later as part of the first phase of development, including direct access from the A67.

Speaking at the office opening at Cavendish House, mayor Ben Houchen said: “Spades will be in the ground in a matter of weeks and the first unit should be up and running ready for business by the end of the year. Creating more jobs and bringing in rent to help us get our airport into profit.”

Leeds-based GMI initially set up at Fusion Hive in Stockton in 2021, but outgrew the space as work in and the construction management team grew to 25 staff.

Gary Oates, appointed to the newly created position of northeast divisional managing director in January, said: “Moving to Cavendish House gives us the capacity to expand our headcount in the coming months and years as we respond to an ever-growing pipeline of work.”

GMI Construction live projects in the region include 362,600 sq ft of commercial units at Hillthorn Business Park in Washington and the 650,000 sq ft Connect warehouse and logistics scheme at the Integra 61 development near Bowburn, County Durham.

