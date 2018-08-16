Contract awarded for $1.2bn Canadian hospital

West Park Healthcare Centre and Infrastructure Ontario have awarded EllisDon a fixed-price contract to design, build, finance and maintain the project. The CA$1.2bn contract value reflects payments made during construction and a substantial completion payment as well as maintenance payments over 30 years.

The EllisDon team also includes designers Cannon Design and Montgomery Sisam Architects and mechanical and electrical subcontractors Modern Niagara Toronto and Ozz Electric.

West Park provides specialised rehabilitation, continuing care, long-term care and community health services helping people manage difficult health challenges. The development project will include a new, approximately 730,000 square foot hospital building, providing various inpatient, outpatient, and outreach services. Outpatient care space will be significantly increased to accommodate current and new services such as geriatric clinics.

The design will incorporate sustainable features and elements such as an expansion of green space and extensive landscaping for outdoor therapy areas and therapeutic gardens. The project will target Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification.

EllisDon will now mobilise on site ready to begin work this autumn. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023.