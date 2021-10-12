Contractor picked for $178m US canal project

The US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation has appointed the JV to carry out phase one of the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction project.

The Friant-Kern Canal delivers water to one million acres of some of the most productive farmland in the country and provides drinking water to thousands of San Joaquin Valley residents. The project will restore water conveyance capacity in a 33-mile section of the canal’s middle reach, where it has been most restricted due to land subsidence that has occurred over the past decades.

When complete, the project will return the canal’s conveyance capacity from the current 1,600 cubic feet per second (cfs) to the original 4,000cfs.

Construction is expected to begin next month with substantial completion due in June 2024.

