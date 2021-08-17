Contract awarded for 3.5km Norwegian tunnel

Hæhre and Risa have won the NOK622m (£51m) contract for the Kvitsøy stretch of the E15, which forms part of the larger E39 project.

The contract consists of a 3,480m-long single-lane tunnel from Kvitsøy running at a slope of 7% down to the main section of the record-breaking Rogfast tunnel. Other works in the contract are road construction, three bridges and sea embankments.

The project will start in September.

Hæhre, whose share of the contract is approximately 55%, will carry out the tunnel work and bridge construction, while Risa will carry out mass transport and landfill work.

When the project is completed, the main tunnel of the Rogfast project will be 26.7km long. The project will replace the existing ferry routes and reduce the travel times between Stavanger and Bergen by 40 minutes.

