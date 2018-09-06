Contract awarded for Iceland airport expansion

The framework contract covers owner Isavia’s development of Keflavik International Airport. Nordic – Office of Architecture and Cowi have been working on a masterplan for the airport since the spring of 2015. The masterplan forms the basis for the development, which is meant to ensure that the airport can handle the recent extreme growth in passenger numbers effectively.

Together with the local architecture firms ArkÞing and Teiknistofan Tröð and the Icelandic engineers at EFLA, they have now won a five-year framework contract.

The first call-off is for the planning group leader (PGL) role to expand the existing terminal by some 30,000m2.The framework contract is in two parts, one for the terminal building and the other for various other airport-related buildings. It can be extended further to eight years.

Keflavik Airport was originally built by the US military in the Second World War. Today’s terminal building was opened in 1987 and has since seen a fivefold increase in passenger numbers. The airport is projected to pass 10 million passengers per year by 2020, and a number of enlargements and improvements are planned for the coming years.