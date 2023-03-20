Contract awarded for Irvine solar farms

Pictured (left to right) at the site of the planned solar farm at Nethermains are council head of service David Hammond, Cllr Tony Gurney, Ameresco business development manager Stewart Dunn and council project manager Gavin Laverty

Ameresco will install expanses of solar photovoltaic panels on former landfill sites at Nethermains between Kilwinning and Irvine, and at Shewalton in Irvine.

The two projects are expected to be generating green energy by next year with Nethermains currently scheduled to be complete in Spring 2024 and Shewalton coming online in Autumn 2024.

It is anticipated that the Nethermains solar farm site will generate approximately 7,681MWh of electricity each year while Shewalton will generate around 5,482MWh to supply the local electricity grid, with the revenue going to the council.

Councillor Tony Gurney, cabinet member for economy and climate change at North Ayrshire Council, said: “This will be a transformational project which will provide clean, renewable energy and help us in our drive to reduce carbon emissions. Both Shewalton and Nethermains are both former landfill sites - with limited scope for alternative uses - so to see them transformed into a source of green energy will be wonderful.

“We have taken great strides in our efforts to curb climate change and have reduced our own carbon emissions by more than 68% across the council’s estate since 2005. While that shows progress has been made, we know we will need to go further and faster. That’s why ambitious projects such as the solar farms will be so important as we continue to move towards our target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk