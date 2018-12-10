Contract awarded for Melbourne university tower

The contract for the Australian Catholic University’s Saint Teresa of Kolkata Building is worth AU$206m (£115m).

The project at ACU’s campus in Fitzroy involves construction of the 13-storey tower with roof-top sports courts above a seven-level basement, which will incorporate a grout curtain to manage ground water issues. Watpac will also build three additional levels above the existing heritage-listed Mary Glowrey Building.

The Saint Teresa of Kolkata Building, which is designed by Lyons Architects, will include centralised teaching facilities and informal learning spaces, a library, congregational hub and shared facilities for staff and students.

The new levels above the Mary Glowrey Building will include staff workspace access via new lifts from the lower levels, with stair access supporting floor-to-floor staff circulation within the staff-focused levels.

Watpac Construction Victoria state manager Nick Pavlovic said that the business was looking forward to starting construction on the project, which will see an existing ground level car park transformed into a state-of-the-art 20,000m2 teaching, learning and research space. “Not only are we delivering a new 13 level facility for ACU but we will be transforming the adjacent existing structure so the project will truly enhance the campus and its teaching spaces,” he said.