Contract awarded for nuclear waste tunnels

YIT will excavate two central tunnels and five final disposal tunnels

Its €17m (£15.5m) contract is for the work to complete the second stage of construction for Posiva’s final disposal facility. YIT will excavate two central tunnels and five final disposal tunnels for the facility on the island of Olkiluoto in the Finnish municipality of Eurajoki. The new tunnels will form a key part of the facility’s final disposal area and have exceptionally tight quality requirements.

Work is set to begin in late 2019 and the contract’s duration is estimated at approximately two and a half years.

YIT has already successfully completed two excavation contracts for Posiva. “During our previous contracts, our cooperation with Posiva was very smooth and we are very pleased to be able to continue this cooperation through such a challenging new contract,” said Aleksi Laine, SVP for rock and special engineering at YIT. “YIT has a lot of experience in demanding tunnel construction and for us, this new contract represents an interesting opportunity to leverage the strong competence we have.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk