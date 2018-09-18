Contract awarded for Perth freeway

The AU$49.4m design and construct contract involves upgrades to the Mitchell Freeway, which is one of Perth’s most critical corridors. The work involves the construction of an additional lane for 7km to create better a better link between Perth’s northern suburbs and the central business district.

The Mitchell Freeway carrying some of the highest traffic in the city - up to 180,000 vehicles per day – and the project is seen as being vital to reducing congestion and bottlenecks for southbound traffic.

The project forms part of Main Roads’ overall plan to transform Perth’s freeways to accommodate population and economic growth into the future. The contract is funded by the Western Australian and Australian governments.