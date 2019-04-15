Contract awarded for Romanian motorway

The contract is for the initial 13.2km of the new east-west link from Sibiu to Pitesti. Twelve months have been allocated for the design phase, with the 36-month construction period beginning in spring 2020.

The contract involves the design and construction of the four-lane section from Sibiu to Boita in the heart of Romania. It includes the erection of twelve bridge structures as part of the motorway as well as one bridge over the road. The key structure is a 650m-long viaduct over a valley. In addition, Porr will build two motorway connections, a car park and a road maintenance centre.

The motorway from Sibiu to Pitesti will have a total length of 123km and is situated on the Trans European Rhine-Danube Corridor, serving as a connection to the Black Sea. It will be the first motorway through Carpathia and the first to connect Transylvania with Walachia. Client for the scheme is Compania Națională de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR).