Contract awarded for Stockholm apartments

The contract with Svenska Bostäder includes 50 apartments that will provide student accommodation.

The Kv Plankan 24 project comprises an entire city block, where 66 rental apartments will be created by building two new storeys on an existing property. In the courtyard of the block, a new circular building will be constructed, containing 42 rental apartments and the 50 student apartments.

“This is a very exciting and advanced project that we are very pleased to be carrying out,” said Göran Viklund, construction at Serneke Construction. “We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with Svenska Bostäder and, together with them, delivering much needed housing in the very center of Stockholm.”

Construction is scheduled to start this month and the project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.