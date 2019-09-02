Contract awarded for Swedish rail tunnels

The scheme for Trafikverket, the Swedish Transport Administration. involves the twin-track expansion of the railway between Varberg and Hamra on the country’s west coast. The work includes the planning and construction of a 2.8km conventional tunnel, a 450m cut-and-cover tunnel, a 1.3km cutting, several bridges, a new railway station and a total of 2.7km of track, plus a freight train station. The building work will take about six years, during which time the railway line will continue to operate. From 2024, trains should be running on the new tracks beneath Varberg’s city centre.

Implenia had already been working on initial planning and preparation for the project under a contract worth SEK200m that was awarded last year.

Implenia’s early involvement and a collaborative contract structure has enabled optimisation of planning, preparation and construction methods in close partnership with the customer. Implenia said that this has put it in an excellent position to execute the second phase of the project and the contract for the detailed planning and construction work.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk