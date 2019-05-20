Contract awarded for upgrades to Montreal Airport

The PSK Construction joint venture, composed of SNC-Lavalin, Pomerleau and Construction Kiewit Cie has signed a contractual agreement for the City-Side Development Program of the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).

PSK Construction will act as programme manager/construction manager (PM/CM) for the project, which includes several construction sites at the airport over the next five years. The project is designed to improve traffic flow and facilitate transit at the airport.

PSK Construction will be responsible for directing and supervising on-site works. The team will also be responsible for ensuring that airport access and operations remain well-planned and coordinated throughout the duration of the project.

“Like major international airports, YUL Montreal-Trudeau Airport will benefit from frequent and reliable access at all times; REM [the Réseau express métropolitain railway] and the new access network will ease transit," said SNC-Lavalin president, infrastructure, Jonathan Wilkinson.