News » UK » Contract dispute sinks Wetherby builder » published 10 Apr 2018
Contract dispute sinks Wetherby builder
Wetherby-based construction business Haresign Limited has gone into administration with the loss of 11 jobs.
Joint administrators Julian Pitts and Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor in Leeds took over on 26th March. The company has now ceased trading.
Haresign, based in Sicklinghall and owned by James Haresign, specialised in niche handcrafted building works including a number of commercial and residential developments around West and North Yorkshire.
According to the administrators, problems began with the construction of a new wedding venue at Wharefedale Grange near Harewood Bridge. A dispute arose which led to the contract being terminated, resulting in cashflow problems for Haresign. The administrators are now reviewing how best to pursue the dispute, it at all, in the interests of the company’s creditors.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 10 Apr 2018 (last updated on 10 Apr 2018).