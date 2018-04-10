JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Tue April 10 2018

News » UK » Contract dispute sinks Wetherby builder » published 10 Apr 2018

Contract dispute sinks Wetherby builder

Wetherby-based construction business Haresign Limited has gone into administration with the loss of 11 jobs.

Joint administrators Julian Pitts and Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor in Leeds took over on 26th March. The company has now ceased trading.

Haresign, based in Sicklinghall and owned by James Haresign, specialised in niche handcrafted building works including a number of commercial and residential developments around West and North Yorkshire.

According to the administrators, problems began with the construction of a new wedding venue at Wharefedale Grange near Harewood Bridge. A dispute arose which led to the contract being terminated, resulting in cashflow problems for Haresign.  The administrators are now reviewing how best to pursue the dispute, it at all, in the interests of the company’s creditors.

 

This article was published on 10 Apr 2018 (last updated on 10 Apr 2018).

