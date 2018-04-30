Contract signed for Philippines bridges

The Philippines Department of Public Works & Highways (DPWH) has signed a P5.27bn (£74m) contract for two China-aided bridge projects.

Consultant CCCC Highway Consultant and contractor China Road & Bridge Corporation will implement the projects.

Signing of the deal gives green light to begin surveying, design and construction of the Binondo-Intramuros and Estrella-Pantallon schemes.

The projects, which have received a grant from China, are intended to become new landmarks serving the cities of Manila, Makati, and Mandaluyong.

The Chinese grant will cover the design and construction of the bridges while the DPWH will be responsible for the road right-of-way acquisition.

CCCC Highway Consultant - the designated project management services consultant of the bridge projects - will be responsible in the detailed engineering design and construction supervision.

China Road & Bridge Corporation’s 30-month civil works role involves the construction of main bridge, approach bridge, connection road, traffic engineering, lighting and other ancillary facilities.