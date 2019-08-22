Contracts boost Bilfinger UK's Scottish workforce

Phill Maurer

It has been appointed to deliver maintenance services for global chemical producer Ineos at two sites in Scotland. The agreements, which will run over an initial period to January 2021, involve the provision of scaffolding access, insulation, painting, asbestos management and passive fire protection services to the Ineos Chemical Infrastructure Assets in Grangemouth on the Firth of Forth and the Forties Pipeline System (South) Assets at Kinneil.

The Grangemouth contract represents a new agreement for the business and includes the option of a two-year extension. Bilfinger UK will employ 110 people at the site, which is one of Ineos’s largest manufacturing sites globally, producing 1.3 million tonnes of chemical products each year. The staff will transfer to Bilfinger under with 110 people transferring to the business under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations (TUPE).

The Forties Pipeline deal is an extension of a previous agreement signed in 2017, where the business currently employs 110 people. The pipeline system transports up to 40% of the UK’s crude oil from the North Sea to Ineos’s processing facility at Kinneil, close to the Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical complex. Under the contract, Bilfinger UK will deliver maintenance services to a number of onshore assets that form part of the Forties Pipeline System.

Bilfinger UK managing director Phill Maurer said: “The awarding of these contracts consolidates our significant footprint in the oil and gas and petrochemicals sectors, securing continuous employment in Central Scotland. They demonstrate our capability to deliver maintenance works on a major scale.

“The Ineos Grangemouth site and the co-located FPS Kinneil asset is a large, complex facility that presents significant opportunities from a maintenance perspective. We have developed a sophisticated programme of support that puts safety first while delivering high levels of efficiency. Our maintenance concept will help underpin the reliability and productivity of the plants.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk