Mon February 18 2019

Contracting team picked for $3.3bn US bridge-tunnel

46 minutes A team of made up of subsidiaries of three European construction giants has won the US$3.3bn (£2.6bn) Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) expansion project in Virginia, USA.

Hochtief subsidiary Flatiron Construction, ACS’s Dragados USA and Vinci Construction – together known as Hampton Roads Connector Partners – have been chosen by Virginia Department of  Transportation (VDOT).

The project will add two new 1.5-miles -long two-lane twin tunnels and two miles of new marine  approach bridges across the Hampton Harbor. It will also widen the four-lane sections of Interstate 64 in Hampton between Settlers Landing  Road and the Phoebus shoreline, as well as the four-lane section of I-64  in Norfolk between the Willoughby shoreline and the I-564 interchange. 

“The scope of the project combined with the expertise of our joint  venture partners will forever change the way these southeastern Virginia  cities connect,” said Flatiron president & chief operating officer Javier Sevilla. “We are honored to be part of this historic project.”

The contract is expected to be executed in April 2019 with construction due to be completed in 2025.

