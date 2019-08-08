Contractor admits multiple safety failings

Navkaar's Blackpool site

Navkaar Limited admitted that it had failed to look after the safety and welfare of workers on site during the renovation of a property in Blackpool.

Preston magistrates heard how, between 12th December 2015 and 14th June 2018, Navkaar put its workers at serious risk of personal injury or death.

It failed to prevent risks from falls from height, exposure to asbestos and dangerous electrical systems. There were no suitable welfare facilities and no measures to prevent fire on site.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that workers on site had carried out work in an unsafe manner without the appropriate measures in place to ensure their health, safety and welfare. The employees and contractors on site lacked the appropriate skills, knowledge or experience for the jobs they had been given. Navkaar failed to comply with its duty as principal contractor to plan, manage and monitor the work being carried out on site.

Navkaar Limited of Station Approach, Northwood pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. The company was fined £35,000 and ordered to pay costs of £3,860.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk