Contractor appointed for Belfast research facility

CGI of the planned Institute for Research Excellence in Advanced Clinical Healthcare (IREACH) in Belfast

Graham has been appointed by Queen’s University Belfast as main contractor to put up 8,500 sqm of floorspace that will form part of the Institute for Research Excellence in Advanced Clinical Healthcare (IREACH).

IREACH Health is a £64m clinical research innovation centre led by Queen’s University Belfast that is being developed in partnership with Belfast Health & Social Care Trust and Health & Social Care Research & Development Division. The project is funded partly by the Northern Ireland Executive and UK government through the Belfast Region City Deal, and partly by Queen’s University Belfast.

The innovation centre is expected to provide health, social and economic benefits for Northern Ireland, making clinical trials more effective and efficient, while supporting the improved health of the population.

Planning permission for the facility was granted in March, with the main construction work at the site due to start in December 2024. iREACH Health plans to be operating from the new facilities by 2026, accommodating up to 360 staff, as it supports Northern Ireland’s life and health sciences sector.

IREACH Health director Judy Bradley said: “The appointment of Graham marks a significant milestone in realising our vision for a revolutionary clinical trial research facility. IREACH Health will harness Queen’s and Northern Ireland's research strengths and create a cutting-edge environment to improve patient outcomes, accelerate inclusive innovation, and support our health and life sciences sector in achieving local and global impact.”

Gary Holmes, Regional Managing Director – Graham Building North, added: “With our team currently delivering Belfast’s first-ever Passivhaus-certified student accommodation on Dublin Road on behalf of Queen’s, we have a long-standing relationship with the University that we look forward to building on.”

Queen's University vice-chancellor Sir Ian Greer said: “For 180 years, Queen’s has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering major impact and benefits for people in our region and across the world. This spirit of innovation continues today through initiatives like IREACH Health, which will be transformational for our clinical trial ecosystem.”

“This new facility will enable groundbreaking clinical trial capability and ensure Northern Ireland remains at the forefront of life and health sciences, addressing some of the most pressing health challenges of our time.”

