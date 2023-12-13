Contractor appointed for Halifax theatre improvement

Victoria Theatre

Plans include a new box office in a neighbouring shop and the current box office, along with part of the foyer area, being revamped to create a new café/bar area.

Access improvements are also included in the plans, with a new lift taking visitors to the theatre’s bars on the circle level for the first time, a platform lift for access from the theatre foyer to the auditorium, and two new accessible toilets being installed.

Initial works will be focused around the new box office, which will be in the former Ivor Burns shoe shop on Commercial Street and the former newsagents next to the theatre entrance, which will become part of the new café/bar.

Morris & Spottiswood will have to do the works with minimal impact on theatre operations as the venue will be open as normal throughout, with performances unaffected.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for towns, tourism and voluntary sector, Cllr Sarah Courtney, said: “The Grade II listed Victoria Theatre is a landmark in Halifax and a key part of our visitor economy. We’re passionate about the future of the venue and we’re excited for improvement works to begin.

“This is part of an £11.7m package of Future High Streets funding being used to deliver ambitious regeneration work in Halifax town centre. Supporting thriving towns and places is a priority for the council, and this work will boost economic growth whilst also protecting our distinctive heritage.”

Morris & Spottiswood public sector director Matthew Wall added: “We are delighted to be part of this transformative project, which will not only breathe new life into Commercial Street but also provide the Victoria Theatre, Halifax with some fantastic new spaces and improve accessibility.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk