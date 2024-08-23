Contractor appointed for RAAC-hit leisure centre

the Sands Centre, Carlisle

Preparatory work to replace the auditorium roof of the Sands Centre in Carlisle will start in September.

The auditorium was closed last year after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in the roof. After a structural assessment of the roof, it was decided to replace them.

The costs of the roof replacement works are around £2.5m and are expected to be completed by spring 2025.

The new main Sands Centre building’s leisure provision, which includes the pools, gym, studios and sports hall, is unaffected.

In addition to the removal and replacement of the RAAC panels, Cubby Construction is also undertaking some additional internal improvements to the auditorium including the seating and back-of-house facilities.

Cumberland Council leader Mark Fryer, said: “It is fantastic that this project is entering its next phase with the necessary improvements to The Sands Centre now getting underway.

“This is essential investment in one of the region’s premier entertainment venues and once completed will see the return of an improved venue for our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk