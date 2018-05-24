Six to build Dubai’s ‘infinity’ bridge

The AED394m (£222m) Shindagha Bridge is part of the ongoing AED5.035bn Shindagha Corridor project, which will eventually extend 13km.

The 295m bridge will rise 15.5m above Dubai Creek, allowing the passage of various types of boats. It will consist of six lanes in each direction in addition to a pedestrian crossing. The design features an architectural arch shaped in the form of the mathematical symbol for infinity, with the top of the infinity arch rising 42m, Approximately 2,400t of steel will be used in the construction of the bridge.

Pierre Sironval, managing director of Six Construct, said that the scheme will be the third major bridge crossing over the creek that built by the company.