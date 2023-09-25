Contractor fined £5,000 for noise pollution

The council prosecuted Westway Construction Limited, of Boston Road, Hanwell, following reports that builders had been carrying out noisy and heavy-duty building works at a site on Newport Road, Hayes.

Uxbridge magistrates heard that the company had failed to comply with the requirements of a Control of Pollution Act notice.

The court was told the notice was issued on 1st November 2022, following complaints about noise nuisance from the site. The notice required that work at the site could only take place between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. Work was prohibited on Sundays or bank holidays.

However, following further reports of noise, the council's anti-social behaviour officers visited the site at around 9am on Sunday 19th February this year and witnessed drilling and banging, with builders witnessed working on the upper floors. This was in breach of the notice served, the court heard.

The magistrates reached their decision in the absence of any representatives from Westway Construction.

Cllr Eddie Lavery, Hillingdon Council's cabinet member for residents' services, said: "Rogue businesses like this not only flout the rules but also impact adversely on the lives of residents living nearby. We won't allow that to continue and will take the strongest action wherever possible. I hope this case serves as a warning to others to abide by the rules, or risk paying the price."

Along with the fine, Westway Construction was also ordered to pay the council's costs of £521.44.

