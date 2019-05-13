Contractor picked for $1.3bn Seattle light rail

Transport authority Sound Transit has agreed to appoint Kiewit for the US$1.285bn design-build contract, which covers the final design and construction of the Federal Way Link Extension. Provision has also been made for a US$128.5m contingency on top of the contract sum. The aim is to award a limited ‘notice to proceed’ (NTP) in June for the scope of the project that is eligible for federal funding under an engineering approval that was received in April 2019.

The contract includes all work necessary to complete the 12.5km of light rail guideway – a mix of elevated, at-grade and cut and fill sections - connecting to the existing Angle Lake Station extending south along the west side of the I-5 highway to the 317th Federal Way Transit Center.

In addition to the light rail guideway, the contract also includes final design and construction of three stations, three car parks, the overhead catenary system, traction power substations and other work..

The full NTP will be issued after the completion of the full funding grant application (FFGA) process. The final design and construction of the contract work will take approximately five years with a revenue service anticipated to be December 2024.