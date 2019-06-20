Contractor picked for Californian highway

A 50-50 joint venture of Granite and Teichert will carry out the SAC 5 corridor enhancement project, which involves rehabilitating 67 lane-miles of Interstate 5 (I-5).

The scope of works includes adding 23 miles of high-occupancy vehicle lanes, eight maintenance vehicle pull-outs and two sound walls as well as replacing a pedestrian bridge and installing of fibre optic lines.

The team intends to recycle existing concrete pavement and other materials on site to reduce waste and cost as well as minimise haulage.

Construction is scheduled to begin towards the end of 2019 and take two years.