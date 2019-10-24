Contractor picked for Daventry picture house

The planned cinema

Daventry’s new Mulberry Place Cinema complex, including restaurants and a public square with splash fountains, will be built on the site of former library buildings off North Street, which are to be demolished.

The development is expected to take around 18 months to complete, with the cinema set to open its doors in spring 2021.

Willmott Dixon’s services were secured through Major Works, England and Northern Ireland, part of the Scape National Construction framework.

Daventry District Council chief executive Ian Vincent said: “They already have a strong track record in helping us to deliver construction projects within our local community and we look forward to working with them to turn our plans for a new cinema into reality by spring 2021.”

Willmott Dixon has previously built Rainsbrook Crematorium and Monksmoor Primary School for the council.

