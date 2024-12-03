Contractor picked for Liverpool docks regeneration infrastructure

the derelict Central Docks site, with the new Everton FC stadium in the background [Photo courtesy of Peel Waters]

Graham has been appointed to produce the final designs, along with the associated site investigations, for the Central Docks infrastructure and Central Park.

Spanning 10.5-hectares, Central Docks is the largest brownfield site in Liverpool and is set to be the largest of the five planned neighbourhoods within the wider 60-hectare Liverpool Waters district.

In addition to designing the underground utilities, roads and public realm, Graham will be responsible for the final designs of the 2.1-hectare central park, which will be the focal point of the Central Docks neighbourhood within Liverpool Waters, and will become one of the city’s largest green spaces.

The infrastructure will be fundamental to support approximately 2,350 new homes at Central Docks, in line with Peel Waters’ masterplan for the area.

Having secured stage one – finalising the designs – Graham is in pole position for stage two, which is the actual construction contract for the infrastructure and park. Stage two will be awarded only on completion of stage one.

The appointment of Graham – via a competitive tender process through Pagabo’s civil engineering and infrastructure framework – follows on from a £56m investment from Homes England, which was given final approval by the Treasury in the 2024 autumn budget recently. Liverpool City Council’s cabinet has agreed to accept brownfield infrastructure land grant funding from Homes England and act as the accountable body on behalf of Peel Waters.

The infrastructure works and central park at Central Docks Liverpool Waters is expected to be completed by winter 2027.

CGI of the river frontage planned for Central Docks [Photo courtesy of Peel Waters]

Peel Waters’s project manager and cost manager for the scheme is Walker Sime; civil engineering consultant is Curtins; Hannan Associates is building services consultant.

Liverpool Waters development director Chris Capes said: “This is an exciting milestone for the regeneration of the Central Docks neighbourhood and it’s great to see the initial phase of work starting on site. Graham understands our vision for Liverpool Waters and has a huge amount of experience in delivering projects of this scale so we have complete confidence in them and look forward to working with them as we start to bring the new neighbourhood to life for the people of Liverpool.”

Councillor Nick Small, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for growth and economy, added: “The Central Docks neighbourhood within Liverpool Waters is one of the country’s flagship brownfield sites and its redevelopment will act as a huge economic catalyst for north Liverpool. I’m delighted work is about to begin on the site, it’s a landmark moment for Liverpool Waters, for the city’s housing ambitions and for our emerging waterfront plan. The council is working very closely with our partners to support Peel Waters on this scheme, the success of which would mark a new decade of delivery that this city deserves.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk