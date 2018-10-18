Contractor picked for Sheffield hotel

The company, which recently opened a Yorkshire office in Wakefield, will build the seven-storey, 26-bedroomed Ibis hotel beside Velocity Tower on an existing podium that was originally planned for the tower’s second phase.

J Tomlinson CEO Mark Davis said: “For some time, J Tomlinson has been increasing work throughout its divisions in the Yorkshire area and we are delighted to have been appointed to build the new Ibis hotel in Sheffield, which will complete the Velocity Tower development.”

The hotel, designed by Whittam Cox Architects on behalf of Harridge Developments Limited, will also feature a coffee shop on the ground floor along with the reception, as well as 14 parking spaces. It is expected to be open in December 2019.

Andrew Davison, of Queensberry Real Estate, the development managers on behalf of Harridge Developments, said: “The hotel will not only put an end to the building’s chequered past but more importantly complete the void of one of Sheffield’s key entry points.”

J Tomlinson will begin construction next month, with completion set for December 2019.”