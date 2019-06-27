Contractor picked for UK’s Dubai Expo pavilion

The UK Pavilion’s 20m-high glowing LED façade will beam out AI-generated messaging

British construction firm McLaren will work with branding and event specialist Pico will deliver the 3,417m2, two-level UK Pavilion. Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to welcome 25 million visitors from across the world, and the Pavilion which will showcase British innovation, creativity and expertise.

Fox broke ground on the pavilion today. He said: “As the first major international moment after we leave the EU, Expo 2020 Dubai will mark the UK becoming a truly independent trading nation.

“The Expo provides a global platform to showcase our ambition for the future, and our participation provides excellent opportunities for UK businesses that have already won major contracts.

“I am delighted that our newly appointed construction partners Pico and McLaren will be working with our design team to bring the best of British creativity, innovation and expertise to the world.”

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau said: “The UAE and the UK have long enjoyed a robust, mutually-beneficial relationship that will continue to thrive as we forge partnerships across all sectors, from trade and tourism to art, technology and education. Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a strong platform to expand those partnerships, and we congratulate the UK as it begins the construction of this dramatic, artistic, AI-inspired pavilion.”

The pavilion, which has been designed by British artist Es Devlin, will promote the UK as a world-class destination for trade, investment, education and tourism, and highlight the UK’s expertise in artificial intelligence and the space sector.

The construction contract has been awarded following a competitive dialogue procurement exercise.

Pico Group director at Jessie Ng said: “Pico and McLaren are proud to have been chosen to build the UK Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai. Working with the Department for International Trade, we will build a unique and exciting structure that will showcase the best in UK innovation and reflect the opportunities within the UK’s participating theme for Expo 2020 Dubai – ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’.”

UK companies have won some significant proportion of contracts related to the design, build and delivery of Expo 2020 Dubai. Serco Group acquired a £140m contract extension to maintain and operate the Dubai Metro – the main method of transportation for visitors to the Expo site. Laing O’Rourke won a £130m contract to build the Leadership and Media Pavilions, and the ‘hammerhead’ access road to the central event space for Expo 2020 Dubai.