Contractor search begins for Cambridge’s £300m cancer hospital

An architect image of CCRH, from Robinson Way. Credit NBBJ/ Brick Visual.

Actual construction of the seven-storey 26,000 sqm facility on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, next to Addenbrooke’s hospital, is on course to begin in late 2023.

The project has been given the green light by the government’s New Hospital Programme to seek expressions of interest from the construction industry.

Designed by US architect NBBJ, CCRH is a partnership between the government’s New Hospital Programme, Cambridge University Hospitals and the University of Cambridge to build a new regional cancer hospital. It will combine NHS clinical space with three new research institutes that will support the ambitions set out in the government's Life Sciences Vision, and the NHS Long Term Plan.

For all the talk of government commitment to building new hospitals, funding for this projects is not yet secured. CCRH is seeking philanthropic support to make it a reality. The University of Cambridge is working with Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust to secure donations for the project.

CCRH received approval for the first stage of its business case (the strategic outline case) from the Department for Health & Social Care and NHS England & NHS Improvement in November 2021. This secured government sponsorship as one of the 40 new hospital building projects planned by 2030.

The CCRH project expects to submit the next stage of the business case process (the outline business case) this autumn.

A virtual ‘fly through’ of the hospital (below) has been produced by NBBJ/ Brick Visual.

