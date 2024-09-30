Contractor selected for Battle housing development

Illustrative Blackfriars street scene

Sevenoaks-based Greymoor Construction has been appointed to build 200 new houses for Rother District Council Housing Company (RDCHC) on its 16-hectare Blackfriars site in Battle, East Sussex.

Greymoor Construction expects to start preliminary works on site within the coming months with completion phased from the end of 2025 into 2027.

RDCHC chair Richard Thomas said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Greymoor Construction and look forward to embarking on this next exciting phase of the project. RDCHC is committed to recruiting locally wherever we can and Greymoor’s professional team was chosen after a robust and competitive tender process with its good reputation for delivering high quality, community-focused housing projects in Sussex.”

In keeping with the local High Weald architectural style, the new homes at Blackfriars will use materials such as slate, red brick and clay tiles and will be set within open spaces featuring hedgerows and cottage-style borders.

Each home will have an air source heat pump and an electric vehicle charging point.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk