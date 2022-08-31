Contractor signed for Begbroke Science Park expansion

Building designed by NBBJ Architects

Oxford University Property Development (OUPD), a joint venture of Oxford University and Legal & General, has signed Mace for the first phase of a £100m expansion of the science park, adding a further 135,000 sq ft of space.

One building will be occupied by university academics and the other will be a commercial centre for small companies looking to build links with academia. Practical completion of the buildings, designed by NBBJ Architects, is targeted for early 2024.

The buildings are an expansion of the current facilities within the boundaries of the existing Begbroke Science Park at Begbroke Hill. OUPD is also consulting on plans to develop housing on land around the science park, as well as addditional research and development facilities and commercial space.

The building was developed by Oxford University Development (OUD), the delivery arm of OUPD, in conjunction with Oxford University and Bruntwood SciTech. Mace’s contract is with Legal & General, which will oversee delivery.

Mace managing director Terry Spraggett said that Begbroke Science Park was “one of the most ambitious science and education projects Mace has ever been appointed to deliver”.

