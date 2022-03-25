Contractor signed for Stanford-le-Hope station works

Stanford-le-Hope railway station

Preparatory work began three years ago but the project has been stalled amid mounting cost concerns.

A September 2020 report on the project to Thurrock Council put the total secured budget at £19.05m. Unconfirmed local news reports indicate that costs have since swollen to £30m.

The September 2020 budget of £19.05m was coming mainly from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (£7.5m) and Thurrock Council (£5.72m). Money is also coming from DP World London Gateway, Italian state owned train operator C2C, Section 106 funding and other sources.

VolkerFitzpatrick is now set to start construction work this summer.

The new station will have step-free access from the street, wider platforms with covered waiting areas, more cycle storage and space for a coffee kiosk. A footbridge with lifts will also be installed to help improve accessibility.

Works were started in March 2019 to demolish the existing station building to provide access into the remainder of the site for the delivery of the works. Not much has happened since. Aecom has done the design work.

Cllr Mark Coxshall, Thurrock cabinet member for regeneration and planning, said: "Stanford-le-Hope needs and deserves a fit-for-purpose station that is accessible and safe and I am pleased to announce that work to progress the crucial redevelopment of Stanford-le-Hope railway station is now moving at pace.

“VolkerFitzpatrick’s appointment means we can now get the job done for the residents of Stanford-le-Hope, Corringham, Fobbing and Horndon on the Hill, as we continue to build the right infrastructure to support our residents and local businesses."

