Contractor wins Lowestoft harbour design contract

CGI of the planned Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility

ABP is planning to upgrade marine facilities at Lowestoft’s Outer Harbour to support boats and barges installing offshore wind turbines.

As part of the next phase of the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF) project, ABP will invest around £1m in the detailed design of infrastructure works, including the addition of extra capacity to accommodate the next generation of larger offshore support vessels.

The design phase is expected to take around six months with the construction following over the next 12 months. The plan is that vessels will be able to begin using the facility from 2024.

McLaughlin & Harvey civil engineering director Seamus Devlin said he was ‘delighted’ to have won the design contract. “We bring experience from our ever-expanding expertise in civils and marine works, and look forward to commencing the design of this exciting project in the near future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk