Contractors and consultants prequalify for Pretium framework

Pretium’s new five-year framework is designed to offer a single point of access to works and services for all parts of the development process, from site preparation to a wide range of consultancy services.
Developed with Community Housing as the contracting authority, the Worcestershire & West Midlands development framework will serve organisations in the Wyre Forest and (as its name suggests) areas surrounding Worcestershire and the Midlands.
However, the framework is open to any public sector organisation or service provider throughout the UK, and members of their supply chain.
The framework is designed to be suitable for the construction of residential, commercial, community and education buildings.
The structure is split into 11 lots as follows, with four construction lots covering various value bands, two of which have national coverage.
Lot 1: Construction works up to £4m
- Etec Contract Services
- GVD Building & Restoration
- J Harper & Sons
- Morro Partnership
- Speller Metcalfe
- SWG Construction
Lot 2: Construction works between £3m and £10m
- Etec Contract Service
- J Harper & Sons
- Morro Partnership
- MY Construction Group
- Speller Metcalfe
- SWG Construction
Lot 3 (National): Construction works between £10m and £25m
- McLaren Construction
- Morro Partnership
- MY Construction Group
- Speller Metcalfe.
Lot 4 (National): Construction works over £25m
- Hill Partnership
- McLaren Construction
- Morro Partnership
- MY Construction Group.
Lot 5: Employer’s agent
- Beyond Consult
- Calfordseaden
- CPC Project Services
- Drees & Sommer
- Fed3 Projects
- Kartar Consulting
- MGAC
- Summers-Inman
- Thornton Firkin
- Waldeck Associates
Lot 6: Architects
- BM3 Architecture
- Calfordseaden
- ECD Architects
- GSS Architecture
- Jon James Studio Architecture
- Pollard Thomas Edwards
- Quattro Design Architects
- Ridge
- Stephen Taylor Architects
Lot 7: Principal designer
- Bailey Partnership
- Calfordseaden
- Kartar Consulting
- Quattro Design Architects
- Ridge
- Thornton Firkin
Lot 8: Structural & civil engineering
- Bailey Partnership
- Calfordseaden
- Clarkebond
- Price & Myers
- Richard Jackson,
- Ridge
- Waterman Infrastructure & Environment
- Yes Building Design
Lot 9: Development manager
- ARK Consultancy
- Beacon Partnership
- Edge PS
- Kartar Consulting
- Rapleys
- Red Loft
Lot 10: Demolition & removal
- City Demolition
- Connell Brothers
- DSM Demolition
- Elford Demolition
- Erith Contractors
- R Collard
- Sanctus
- SRC Group
- The Coleman Group
- Total Reclaims Demolition
- Wye Valley
Lot 11: M&E consultants
- Bailey Partnership
- Calfordseaden
- Couch Perry Wilkes
- Ridge
- XCO2.
