Contractors and consultants prequalify for Pretium framework

Pretium’s new five-year framework is designed to offer a single point of access to works and services for all parts of the development process, from site preparation to a wide range of consultancy services.

Developed with Community Housing as the contracting authority, the Worcestershire & West Midlands development framework will serve organisations in the Wyre Forest and (as its name suggests) areas surrounding Worcestershire and the Midlands.

However, the framework is open to any public sector organisation or service provider throughout the UK, and members of their supply chain.

The framework is designed to be suitable for the construction of residential, commercial, community and education buildings.

The structure is split into 11 lots as follows, with four construction lots covering various value bands, two of which have national coverage.

Lot 1: Construction works up to £4m

Etec Contract Services

GVD Building & Restoration

J Harper & Sons

Morro Partnership

Speller Metcalfe

SWG Construction

Lot 2: Construction works between £3m and £10m

Etec Contract Service

J Harper & Sons

Morro Partnership

MY Construction Group

Speller Metcalfe

SWG Construction

Lot 3 (National): Construction works between £10m and £25m

McLaren Construction

Morro Partnership

MY Construction Group

Speller Metcalfe.

Lot 4 (National): Construction works over £25m

Hill Partnership

McLaren Construction

Morro Partnership

MY Construction Group.

Lot 5: Employer’s agent

Beyond Consult

Calfordseaden

CPC Project Services

Drees & Sommer

Fed3 Projects

Kartar Consulting

MGAC

Summers-Inman

Thornton Firkin

Waldeck Associates

Lot 6: Architects

BM3 Architecture

Calfordseaden

ECD Architects

GSS Architecture

Jon James Studio Architecture

Pollard Thomas Edwards

Quattro Design Architects

Ridge

Stephen Taylor Architects

Lot 7: Principal designer

Bailey Partnership

Calfordseaden

Kartar Consulting

Quattro Design Architects

Ridge

Thornton Firkin

Lot 8: Structural & civil engineering

Bailey Partnership

Calfordseaden

Clarkebond

Price & Myers

Richard Jackson,

Ridge

Waterman Infrastructure & Environment

Yes Building Design

Lot 9: Development manager

ARK Consultancy

Beacon Partnership

Edge PS

Kartar Consulting

Rapleys

Red Loft

Lot 10: Demolition & removal

City Demolition

Connell Brothers

DSM Demolition

Elford Demolition

Erith Contractors

R Collard

Sanctus

SRC Group

The Coleman Group

Total Reclaims Demolition

Wye Valley

Lot 11: M&E consultants

Bailey Partnership

Calfordseaden

Couch Perry Wilkes

Ridge

XCO2.

