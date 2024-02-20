Contractors chosen for £3.2bn installers’ framework

The fourth generation of the EN:Procure framework for planned and responsive installation, repairs and maintenance work runs from 26th February 2024 to 25th February 2028 and is valued at £3.2bn.

EN:Procure is the procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North. Its installers’ framework is divided into 36 lots for social housing projects in Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands and the northwest.

More than £272m of repairs, maintenance and installation work has been delivered by the current version of the framework since its launch in 2019.

EN:Procure director of operations Emma Mottram said: “The framework was structured to encourage SME engagement and so we are delighted that a large proportion of them are from that sector.”

The list (click/tap to enlarge)

