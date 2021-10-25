Contractors demonstrate neighbourly collaboration on the M1

Costain Galliford Try senior site agent Mark Saunders (left) and Winvic site agent Sophie Shacklock

Waste spoil from the construction of Segro Logistics Park Northampton is being used to dress the new verges and embankments of the M1 motorway between junctions 15 and 16.

In the creation of the plateau for the 35-acre strategic rail freight interchange (SRFI), more soil needed to be excavated than was required to form the screening bunds around the site. Rather than just placing it on adjacent land, Winvic gave 5,000 cubic metres to Costain Galliford try Joint Venture, which is removing the hard shoulders of the M1 to convert it to all-lane running for National Highways.

The two projects have approximately 600 metres of shared boundary.

It is an arrangement that the two contractors have had for four years now. Costain Galliford Try previously took out the safety lane of the M1 between junctions 23a and 26 while, alongside, Winvic was preparing the ground for Segro Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway. They pooled resources similarly there too.

In Northamptonshire, weekly coordination meetings plan two weeks ahead to minimise the impact of road closures and associated traffic management. Additional daily or nightly meetings are held where any last-minute programme adjustments can be addressed, again to reduce disruption to traffic.

Occasionally, Winvic needs to undertake work over the boundary line. In this situation, further detailed discussions are required and a ‘transfer of control of premises’ document must be raised and approved, stipulating the area and timeframe of works. Outside of this, both organisations must always preserve a clearly visible boundary between their areas. Additionally, one Winvic working area adjoins the motorway works compound and the two organisations share an exit point.

Winvic project manager Richard Bark said: "Having worked on a number of projects where collaboration has been crucial between all interested parties, there isn’t a challenge that can’t be overcome when everybody is focused on the end result and prioritises honest communication."

Costain Galliford Try senior site agent Mark Saunders added “Both principal contractors are successfully delivering their own projects whilst accommodating the needs of our neighbours. Good communication is key to this, along with the desire to assist in the delivery of each other’s scheme where possible.”

Highways England’s programme manager Lynne Stinson said: “We work collaboratively with partners to ensure that we can keep disruption to a minimum for motorists, businesses and residents in the area. A key part of this work is the detailed and careful planning of roadworks and any lane closures between the two parties to ensure that we can keep traffic flowing. We’re grateful for the collaborative approach to our scheme and look forward to continuing to work with Winvic.”

