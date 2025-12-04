Contractors engaged for Shetland tunnel studies

Shetland Islands councillors will consider the Inter-island Transport Connectivity Outline Business Case next summer

Norwegian tunnelling contractor LNS along with Austrian tunnellers BeMo and Strabag have been appointed for the next phase of work looking at the potential for fixed links in Shetland.

Funding was agreed by Shetland Islands Council earlier this year to develop a Fixed Link Model (FLM), using the Yell Sound crossing as a test case. Consulting engineers Cowi (a Danish company) and Stantec (Canadian) undertook engagement with the industry and decided on the all-foreign line-up.

As part of the work, each contractor will be making site visits and beginning work to review and evaluate the reference design.

The council said that it is looking to understand contractors’ appetite to engage in any possible future fixed link tunnel projects, as well as what financial support may be available to support such development.

Their conclusions will help inform the next stage of the wider Inter-island Transport Connectivity Outline Business Case, which will be considered by councillors in summer 2026. At that point, preferred options will be chosen for each of the eight island routes within the programme.

Chair of the Shetland Islands Council’s environment and transport committee, Moraig Lyall, said: “We’re very pleased that Cowi’s engagement with the industry has attracted these companies, each of which has a proven track record both within the UK and across the world. Their work will provide the key information we, as elected members, require to make decisions on the next steps for what could be the most significant project the council has undertaken in its 50 year history.

“I must emphasise that, though the Yell Sound crossing has been chosen for this modelling work, it does not mean it would be ‘first on the list’ for construction. It does, however, give us the widest range of variables which can be tested and modelled.”

Andy Sloan, executive vice president of Cowi, added: “I am very pleased that we now have three globally experienced contractors engaged to contribute to our Fixed Link Model study, which explores the delivery of subsea tunnels for Shetland. We know that tunnels are entirely feasible from an engineering perspective. Their involvement will provide additional information on cost, programme and construction issues in Shetland for a single tunnel that has been developed to scheme design. This will provide information in support of the study that seeks to define the overall deliverability of these tunnels, from procurement and engineering through to funding.

“We are grateful to each of the companies for their commitment to supporting this important phase of work. Their involvement marks a major step forward of a potentially game-changing infrastructure project in the UK. We look forward to working with them and to the valuable evidence and analysis their assessments will bring.”

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