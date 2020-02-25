Contractors signed for Paddington Square

Paddington Square is designed by Renzo Piano

Mace was appointed in 2018 on a pre-construction services agreement as part of a two-stage tender. Sellar, on behalf of Great Western Developments Ltd, has now converted the second stage, agreeing a £350m contract with Mace.

The first phase of £825m development has seen the completion of demolition and piling works, with excavation now underway to prepare for the second stage of construction, following the agreement of a final design, programme and cost plan.

Joining the construcion team are Focchi as cladding contractor and William Hare as the steelwork contractor – to deliver the 5,300 tonnes of steel involved in the build.

Sellar is acting for Great Western Developments Ltd, which is a joint venture between two Singapore property companies, Hotel Properties Ltd (HPL) and Anchorage View Pte Ltd (AVPL).

Designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Paddington Square is a mixed-use scheme with 360,000 sq ft of office space across 18 floors, four tiers of retail and 1.35 acres of public realm improvements. It is scheduled to be completed in spring 2022.

Paddington Square brings a new approach to Paddington Station, including a new concourse for the London Underground Bakerloo Line

Sellar construction director Paul Flexney-Briscoe said: “We have worked extremely closely with Mace over the past year to frame a plan that is immediately actionable, on time and on brief, and we are happy to confirm today that it is to be delivered on budget. This is an important moment for the development, one that keeps us on track towards a successful build and completion, and marks the point that our vision for Paddington Square starts to become a tangible reality.”

Gareth Lewis, Mace’s chief executive for construction, said: “The delivery of Paddington Square promises to create a new icon for the London skyline and create a new mixed-use neighbourhood in Paddington. The agreement of this contract is a major milestone that brings us closer to the completion of the scheme. Like the Shard before it, Mace is very proud to be working alongside Sellar to bring their ambitious vision for this new site to life.”

