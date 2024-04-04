Contractors named for £366m Environment Agency framework

The Environment Agency’s asset operation, maintenance and response framework, valued at £366m, goes live today.
The framework agreement runs for three years (36 months) with an optional one-year extension. It will be used to procure works in:
- civil engineering
- mechanical electrical instrumentation control and automation
- vegetation management
- landscape and habitat creation
- asset operation and incident response activities.
When the tender notice was published last year, the contract value was put at £500m-£600m. However, the official contract award notice has scaled this back to £366m (£366,079,000 to be precise).
The 27 approved contractors for the various lots are:
- Corserv Solutions
- JN Bentley
- Amalgamated Construction
- Amelio Utilities (Gloucester)
- Land & Water Services
- Breheny Civil Engineering
- CPC Civils
- Bridge Civil Engineering
- Esh Construction
- Whitehouse Construction
- Carnell Support Services
- Cheetham Hill Construction
- Jackson Frameworks
- Forkers
- Stonbury
- ECS Engineering Services
- Galliford Try Construction
- JT Mackley & Co
- Fairfield Control Systems
- Nurture Landscapes
- River Stewardship Company
- Groundwork Greater Manchester
- Lowther Forestry Group
- Vegetation Management Services
- Glendale Countryside
- Ground Control
- PJ Chaffin
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk