Contractors named for £366m Environment Agency framework

The Environment Agency’s asset operation, maintenance and response framework, valued at £366m, goes live today.

The framework agreement runs for three years (36 months) with an optional one-year extension. It will be used to procure works in:

civil engineering

mechanical electrical instrumentation control and automation

vegetation management

landscape and habitat creation

asset operation and incident response activities.

When the tender notice was published last year, the contract value was put at £500m-£600m. However, the official contract award notice has scaled this back to £366m (£366,079,000 to be precise).

The 27 approved contractors for the various lots are:

Corserv Solutions

JN Bentley

Amalgamated Construction

Amelio Utilities (Gloucester)

Land & Water Services

Breheny Civil Engineering

CPC Civils

Bridge Civil Engineering

Esh Construction

Whitehouse Construction

Carnell Support Services

Cheetham Hill Construction

Jackson Frameworks

Forkers

Stonbury

ECS Engineering Services

Galliford Try Construction

JT Mackley & Co

Fairfield Control Systems

Nurture Landscapes

River Stewardship Company

Groundwork Greater Manchester

Lowther Forestry Group

Vegetation Management Services

Glendale Countryside

Ground Control

PJ Chaffin

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk