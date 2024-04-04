  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri April 05 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Contractors named for £366m Environment Agency framework

Contractors named for £366m Environment Agency framework

19 hours The Environment Agency has published a list of 27 contractors who have been approved to undertake civil engineering, M&E work and landscaping for it.

The Environment Agency’s asset operation, maintenance and response framework, valued at £366m, goes live today.

The framework agreement runs for three years (36 months) with an optional one-year extension. It will be used to procure works in:  

  • civil engineering
  • mechanical electrical instrumentation control and automation
  • vegetation management
  • landscape and habitat creation
  • asset operation and incident response activities.

When the tender notice was published last year, the contract value was put at £500m-£600m. However, the official contract award notice has scaled this back to £366m (£366,079,000 to be precise).

The 27 approved contractors for the various lots are:

  • Corserv Solutions
  • JN Bentley
  • Amalgamated Construction
  • Amelio Utilities (Gloucester)
  • Land & Water Services
  • Breheny Civil Engineering
  • CPC Civils
  • Bridge Civil Engineering
  • Esh Construction
  • Whitehouse Construction
  • Carnell Support Services
  • Cheetham Hill Construction
  • Jackson Frameworks
  • Forkers
  • Stonbury
  • ECS Engineering Services
  • Galliford Try Construction
  • JT Mackley & Co
  • Fairfield Control Systems
  • Nurture Landscapes
  • River Stewardship Company
  • Groundwork Greater Manchester
  • Lowther Forestry Group
  • Vegetation Management Services
  • Glendale Countryside
  • Ground Control
  • PJ Chaffin

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »