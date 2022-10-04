Contractors named for Fusion21 repairs framework

The framework is worth up to £250m over a four year period.
46 firms are on the framework, which has been put together to support housing associations and local authorities with reactive works and services, covering responsive and out-of-hours reactive emergency repairs, void property repairs, and outsourced call handling on a 24/7 or out-of-hours basis.
Empty property refurbishment, improvement, and security services are also included in the framework, in addition to a lot dedicated to the delivery of housing disrepair and remedial works, subject to legal disrepair claims.
There are five lots:
- Lot 1: Reactive repairs and maintenance (worth up to £180m)
- Lot 2: Empty property improvements (worth up to £22.5m)
- Lot 3: Empty property security (worth up to £10m)
- Lot 4: Disrepair works (worth up to £36m)
- Lot 5: Contact centre services (worth up to £1.5m).
Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s reactive repairs and empty buildings framework are:
- Axis Europe
- Bell Decorating Group
- Breyer Group
- CLC Contractors
- Chas Berger
- Chigwell (London)
- City West Works T/A Liberty Group
- Combined Facilities Management
- CTS Projects
- Cubic FM
- Davies Group
- Diamond Build
- DLP Services (Northern)
- Dodd Group (Midlands)
- Equans Regeneration
- Fortem Solutions
- Foster Property Maintenance
- Guildmore
- Hardyman & Co
- Ian Williams
- Jeakins Weir
- LCB Construction
- M&Y Maintenance & Construction
- MCP Property Services
- MD Building Services
- Maurice Flynn & Sons
- Mears
- Milestone Contracting
- MNM Property Services
- Orbis Protect
- PK Murphy Construction
- Penny Lane Builders
- Pilon
- Prestige Domestic Property Maintenance
- Quinn (London)
- R. Benson Property Maintenance
- SER Contractor
- Sovini Property Services
- Sterling Services (Northern)
- Structec (NW)
- TSG Building Services
- Unitas Stoke-On-Trent
- United Living (South)
- UPS Building & Maintenance
- VPS (Uk)
- Wates Property Services
Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Our refreshed offer has been designed in response to member and supply chain feedback and now provides all aspects of repairs, maintenance, property refurbishment, and security works in one place.
“Current figures have highlighted housing associations are spending around £5.4bn a year on repairs and maintenance services and we expect demand in this area to continue to grow.
“Our national reactive repairs and empty buildings framework comes at a time when tackling back-log repairs and disrepair works remains a high priority for registered providers, alongside targets to increase customer satisfaction within communities and deliver best practice.
“Fusion21 members accessing this complaint framework will work alongside a rigorously assessed and approved supply chain and will also be supported by our technical procurement experts to deliver social value they can see within communities.”
