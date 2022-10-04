Contractors named for Fusion21 repairs framework

The framework is worth up to £250m over a four year period.

46 firms are on the framework, which has been put together to support housing associations and local authorities with reactive works and services, covering responsive and out-of-hours reactive emergency repairs, void property repairs, and outsourced call handling on a 24/7 or out-of-hours basis.

Empty property refurbishment, improvement, and security services are also included in the framework, in addition to a lot dedicated to the delivery of housing disrepair and remedial works, subject to legal disrepair claims.

There are five lots:

Lot 1: Reactive repairs and maintenance (worth up to £180m)

Lot 2: Empty property improvements (worth up to £22.5m)

Lot 3: Empty property security (worth up to £10m)

Lot 4: Disrepair works (worth up to £36m)

Lot 5: Contact centre services (worth up to £1.5m).

Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s reactive repairs and empty buildings framework are:

Axis Europe

Bell Decorating Group

Breyer Group

CLC Contractors

Chas Berger

Chigwell (London)

City West Works T/A Liberty Group

Combined Facilities Management

CTS Projects

Cubic FM

Davies Group

Diamond Build

DLP Services (Northern)

Dodd Group (Midlands)

Equans Regeneration

Fortem Solutions

Foster Property Maintenance

Guildmore

Hardyman & Co

Ian Williams

Jeakins Weir

LCB Construction

M&Y Maintenance & Construction

MCP Property Services

MD Building Services

Maurice Flynn & Sons

Mears

Milestone Contracting

MNM Property Services

Orbis Protect

PK Murphy Construction

Penny Lane Builders

Pilon

Prestige Domestic Property Maintenance

Quinn (London)

R. Benson Property Maintenance

SER Contractor

Sovini Property Services

Sterling Services (Northern)

Structec (NW)

TSG Building Services

Unitas Stoke-On-Trent

United Living (South)

UPS Building & Maintenance

VPS (Uk)

Wates Property Services

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Our refreshed offer has been designed in response to member and supply chain feedback and now provides all aspects of repairs, maintenance, property refurbishment, and security works in one place.

“Current figures have highlighted housing associations are spending around £5.4bn a year on repairs and maintenance services and we expect demand in this area to continue to grow.

“Our national reactive repairs and empty buildings framework comes at a time when tackling back-log repairs and disrepair works remains a high priority for registered providers, alongside targets to increase customer satisfaction within communities and deliver best practice.

“Fusion21 members accessing this complaint framework will work alongside a rigorously assessed and approved supply chain and will also be supported by our technical procurement experts to deliver social value they can see within communities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk