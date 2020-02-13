Contractors named for Huddersfield Co-op revamp

How the old Co-op might look

The former Co-operative department store in Huddersfield town centre has stood derelict for almost two decades. It is now being reborn as Renaissance Works.

Work to strip-out the building was completed at the end of 2019 with core construction activity commencing just before Christmas.

Main construction activity is being carried out for SKA Developments by Spring & Company alongside local firm Big Red Construction. Turner & Townsend is providing clerk of works services, overseeing the project.

Works include a three-storey extension to the existing building, creating a total of 138 student bedrooms through 75 apartments.

Big Red managing director Mike Lomas said: “The Renaissance Works project is the most high-profile project taking place in the town at the moment and will radically change the skyline of Huddersfield. Big Red are delighted to be a part of it.”

The project is being supported by Kirklees Council Property Investment Fund (PFI) and is the first project in Kirklees Council’s £250m Huddersfield Blueprint to begin work onsite.

Renaissance Works is scheduled for completion in June 2021.

