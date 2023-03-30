Contractors Plant Hire fleet up for auction

The auction includes 124 site dumpers

More than 2,000 lots, ranging from small tools up to mid-size excavators, will go under the hammer at Lambourn Business Park on the 19th and 20th April.

The inventory includes: 150 excavators (predominantly Kubota) and 124 site dumpers as well as tractors, loaders, telehandlers, fork lifts, asphalt equipment, compactors/rollers, generators and buckets/attachments.

The auction is being managed by Euro Auctions, whose sales manager David Betts said: “It is not often an inventory like this comes to market. The business has looked after its inventory very, very well. There are some very attractive late, low hours machines on offer and I think bidding will be strong.”

Owner/director Jonathan Stevens said: “Since 1997 the unique ethos of this business has been to provide all the plant and tool hire needs in one place – from small drills to 14-tonne excavators. We have worked in partnership with our customers, no matter how big or small, and they have relied on us to get what they need with the minimum of hassle. We have used auctions to regularly dispose of stock and update our fleet to provide the latest in mini diggers, excavators, dumpers, telehandlers and consistently refresh all our listed product range. We’re very familiar with auctions and know it’s the best way to sell this volume of stock and get the best return, hence we are disposing of our current stock in this manner.”

